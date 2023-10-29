DeAndre Hopkins will be running routes against the seventh-best passing defense in the league when his Tennessee Titans play the Atlanta Falcons in Week 8, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Hopkins' stat line reveals 27 grabs for a team-high 376 yards. He is averaging 62.7 yards per game, and has been targeted 47 times.

Hopkins vs. the Falcons

Hopkins vs the Falcons (since 2021): No games

No games Atlanta has allowed 100 or more receiving yards to one opposing receiver in the 2023 season.

The Falcons have allowed 10 opposing players to record a TD reception against them this year.

One opposing player has hauled in at least two TD passes in matchups with Atlanta on the season.

The 190.1 passing yards per game conceded by the Falcons defense makes them the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense.

Opponents of the Falcons have put up 11 touchdowns through the air (1.6 per game). The Falcons' defense is 25th in the league in that category.

Titans Player Previews

DeAndre Hopkins Receiving Props vs. the Falcons

Receiving Yards: 45.5 (-118)

Hopkins Receiving Insights

Hopkins, in the receiving game, has gone over on his receiving yards prop in four of six games this season.

Hopkins has received 28.5% of his team's 165 passing attempts this season (47 targets).

He has 376 receiving yards on 47 targets to rank 53rd in league play with eight yards per target.

Having played six games this season, Hopkins has not tallied a TD reception.

With eight red zone targets, Hopkins has been on the receiving end of 34.8% of his team's 23 red zone pass attempts.

Hopkins' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Ravens 10/15/2023 Week 6 5 TAR / 1 REC / 20 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Colts 10/8/2023 Week 5 11 TAR / 8 REC / 140 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bengals 10/1/2023 Week 4 6 TAR / 4 REC / 63 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Browns 9/24/2023 Week 3 7 TAR / 3 REC / 48 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chargers 9/17/2023 Week 2 5 TAR / 4 REC / 40 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

