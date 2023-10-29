Chris Moore was a full participant in his most recent practice, and is likely available when the Tennessee Titans match up with the Atlanta Falcons at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 8. Looking for Moore's stats? Here's everything you need to know.

In the passing game, Moore has been targeted nine times, with season stats of 140 yards on five receptions (28 per catch) and zero TDs.

Chris Moore Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Concussion

The Titans have two other receivers on the injury report this week: Treylon Burks (FP/knee): 6 Rec; 99 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs Josh Whyle (DNP/concussion): 4 Rec; 44 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD



Week 8 Injury Reports

Titans vs. Falcons Game Info

Game Day: October 29, 2023

October 29, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Moore 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 9 5 140 21 0 28

Moore Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Saints 1 0 0 0 Week 2 Chargers 1 1 49 0 Week 3 @Browns 3 2 41 0 Week 4 Bengals 3 1 44 0 Week 6 Ravens 1 1 6 0

