The Tennessee Titans and the Atlanta Falcons are slated to square off in a Week 8 matchup at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Will Chigoziem Okonkwo find his way into the end zone in this tilt? Let's take a look at the anytime TD odds and analyze his recent statistics and trends.

Will Chigoziem Okonkwo score a touchdown against the Falcons?

Odds to score a TD this game: +375 (Bet $10 to win $37.50 if he scores a TD)

Okonkwo has caught 17 passes on 26 targets for 122 yards, averaging 20.3 yards per game.

Having played six games this year, Okonkwo has not had a TD reception.

Chigoziem Okonkwo Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Saints 2 0 0 0 Week 2 Chargers 4 4 35 0 Week 3 @Browns 4 3 7 0 Week 4 Bengals 3 3 29 0 Week 5 @Colts 9 5 33 0 Week 6 Ravens 4 2 18 0

