Chigoziem Okonkwo has a difficult matchup when his Tennessee Titans meet the Atlanta Falcons in Week 8 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Falcons give up 190.1 passing yards per game, seventh-best in the league.

Okonkwo has hauled in 17 balls (on 26 targets) for 122 yards (20.3 per game) so far this season.

Okonkwo vs. the Falcons

Okonkwo vs the Falcons (since 2021): No games

No games Atlanta has given up 100 or more receiving yards to one opposing receiver in the 2023 season.

The Falcons have allowed 10 opposing players to record a TD reception against them this year.

Atlanta has allowed one player to register at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.

The 190.1 passing yards per game given up by the Falcons defense makes them the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense.

So far this year, the Falcons have surrendered 11 passing TDs to their opponents, averaging 1.6 per game. That ranks 25th in NFL play.

Titans Player Previews

Chigoziem Okonkwo Receiving Props vs. the Falcons

Receiving Yards: 21.5 (-118)

Okonkwo Receiving Insights

In 33.3% of his opportunities (twice in six games), Okonkwo has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Okonkwo has received 15.8% of his team's 165 passing attempts this season (26 targets).

He is averaging 4.7 yards per target (123rd in league play), averaging 122 yards on 26 passes thrown his way.

Having played six games this year, Okonkwo has not tallied a TD reception.

Okonkwo (two red zone targets) has been targeted 8.7% of the time in the red zone (23 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

Okonkwo's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Ravens 10/15/2023 Week 6 4 TAR / 2 REC / 18 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Colts 10/8/2023 Week 5 9 TAR / 5 REC / 33 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bengals 10/1/2023 Week 4 3 TAR / 3 REC / 29 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Browns 9/24/2023 Week 3 4 TAR / 3 REC / 7 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chargers 9/17/2023 Week 2 4 TAR / 4 REC / 35 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

