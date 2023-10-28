The No. 12 Ole Miss Rebels (6-1) are 24.5-point favorites when they host the Vanderbilt Commodores (2-6) in an SEC matchup on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. The game's point total is set at 62.5.

Ole Miss sports the 55th-ranked defense this year (23.4 points allowed per game), and has been better on offense, ranking ninth-best with 39.7 points per game. Vanderbilt ranks 98th in total yards per game (348.5), but it has been less productive on the other side of the ball, ranking 14th-worst in the FBS with 437.5 total yards surrendered per contest.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Vanderbilt vs. Ole Miss Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Location: Oxford, Mississippi

Oxford, Mississippi Venue: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium

Vaught-Hemingway Stadium TV Channel: SEC Network

Ole Miss vs Vanderbilt Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Ole Miss -24.5 -110 -110 62.5 -110 -110 -5000 +1400

Looking to place a bet on Vanderbilt vs. Ole Miss? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

Vanderbilt Recent Performance

In their past three games, the Commodores are gaining 286.3 yards per game (-101-worst in college football) and conceding 526.3 (-4-worst), placing them among the poorest teams in both categories.

The Commodores are -67-worst in college football in points scored for the past three games (18.3 per game) and -107-worst in points conceded (37.7).

In its past three games, Vanderbilt has thrown for 245.3 yards per game (93rd in the country), and conceded 312 in the air (-118-worst).

In their past three games, the Commodores have rushed for 41 yards per game (-125-worst in college football), and conceded 214.3 on the ground (-97-worst).

The Commodores have one win against the spread, and are 3-0 overall, over their last three games.

Vanderbilt's past three contests have all gone over the total.

Week 9 SEC Betting Trends

Vanderbilt Betting Records & Stats

Vanderbilt has covered the spread once in eight games this season.

The Commodores have covered the spread when playing as at least 24.5-point underdogs in their only opportunity this season.

Seven of Vanderbilt's eight games with a set total have hit the over (87.5%).

Vanderbilt has been listed as the underdog five times this season and has failed to win any of those games.

Vanderbilt is this season when entering a game as the underdog by +1400 or more on the moneyline.

Bet on Vanderbilt to win this matchup now with BetMGM!

Vanderbilt Stats Leaders

AJ Swann has thrown for 1,251 yards (156.4 yards per game) while completing 53.2% of his passes and recording 11 touchdown passes with seven interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Patrick Smith, has carried the ball 63 times for 257 yards (32.1 per game) with two touchdowns.

Sedrick Alexander has been given 58 carries and totaled 224 yards with four touchdowns.

Will Sheppard has hauled in 574 receiving yards on 36 catches to pace his squad so far this season while scoring eight touchdowns as a receiver.

Jayden McGowan has caught 31 passes and compiled 365 receiving yards (45.6 per game).

London Humphreys' 14 grabs (on 31 targets) have netted him 350 yards (43.8 ypg) and four touchdowns.

Nate Clifton paces the team with 3.5 sacks, and also has five TFL, 19 tackles, and one interception.

CJ Taylor has been all over the field, leading the team in both tackles and interceptions. He has 44 tackles, eight TFL, three sacks, and two interceptions so far.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.