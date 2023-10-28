Vanderbilt vs. Ole Miss: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 28
The No. 12 Ole Miss Rebels (6-1) will play their SEC-rival, the Vanderbilt Commodores (2-6) in a matchup on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. The Commodores will need a complete game to pull off an upset, they are currently 24.5-point underdogs. An over/under of 63.5 points has been set for the outing.
In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the Ole Miss vs. Vanderbilt matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Vanderbilt vs. Ole Miss Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Channel: SEC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Oxford, Mississippi
- Venue: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium
Vanderbilt vs. Ole Miss Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Ole Miss Moneyline
|Vanderbilt Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Ole Miss (-24.5)
|63.5
|-5000
|+1400
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Ole Miss (-24.5)
|63.5
|-3000
|+1200
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Vanderbilt vs. Ole Miss Betting Trends
- Vanderbilt has won just one game against the spread this season.
- The Commodores have covered the spread when playing as at least 24.5-point underdogs in their only opportunity this season.
- Ole Miss is 4-2-0 ATS this season.
