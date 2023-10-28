The No. 12 Ole Miss Rebels (6-1) take on a familiar opponent when they host the Vanderbilt Commodores (2-6) on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in an SEC clash.

Ole Miss ranks 69th in total defense this season (372.1 yards allowed per game), but has been shining on the offensive side of the ball, ranking 11th-best in the FBS with 480.1 total yards per game. Vanderbilt's defense has been bottom-25 in scoring defense this season, conceding 34.4 points per game, which ranks 10th-worst in the FBS. On the offensive side of the ball, it ranks 73rd with 27.8 points per contest.

See below as we dive into all of the details you need before this contest starts.

Vanderbilt vs. Ole Miss Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: SEC Network

Watch this game on Fubo City: Oxford, Mississippi

Oxford, Mississippi Venue: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium

Vanderbilt vs. Ole Miss Key Statistics

Vanderbilt Ole Miss 348.5 (82nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 480.1 (22nd) 437.5 (128th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 372.1 (58th) 83.3 (129th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 189 (29th) 265.3 (41st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 291.1 (19th) 14 (115th) Turnovers (Rank) 5 (5th) 12 (35th) Takeaways (Rank) 11 (51st)

Vanderbilt Stats Leaders

AJ Swann has thrown for 1,251 yards on 53.2% passing while collecting 11 touchdown passes with seven interceptions this season.

Patrick Smith is his team's leading rusher with 63 carries for 257 yards, or 32.1 per game. He's found paydirt two times on the ground, as well.

Sedrick Alexander has run for 224 yards across 58 carries, scoring four touchdowns.

Will Sheppard's 574 receiving yards (71.8 yards per game) are a team high. He has 36 receptions on 68 targets with eight touchdowns.

Jayden McGowan has 31 receptions (on 45 targets) for a total of 365 yards (45.6 yards per game) this year.

London Humphreys has racked up 350 reciving yards (43.8 ypg) and four touchdowns this season.

Ole Miss Stats Leaders

Jaxson Dart leads Ole Miss with 1,840 yards (262.9 ypg) on 117-of-184 passing with 13 touchdowns and three interceptions this season. He also has 346 rushing yards on 77 carries while scoring six touchdowns on the ground.

Quinshon Judkins has racked up 567 yards on 129 carries while finding the end zone seven times.

Jordan Watkins has hauled in 36 catches for 536 yards (76.6 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone two times as a receiver.

Tre Harris has hauled in 21 receptions totaling 469 yards, finding the end zone six times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Dayton Wade's 28 grabs have yielded 402 yards and two touchdowns.

