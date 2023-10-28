The Ole Miss Rebels should win their matchup against the Vanderbilt Commodores at 7:30 PM on Saturday, October 28, according to our computer projections. If you're seeking additional projections on the final score, spread, and point total, we list those numbers below.

Vanderbilt vs. Ole Miss Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Ole Miss (-24.5) Under (62.5) Ole Miss 46, Vanderbilt 15

Vanderbilt Betting Info (2023)

The moneyline for this contest implies a 6.7% chance of a victory for the Commodores.

The Commodores are 1-7-0 against the spread this season.

Vanderbilt is 1-0 against the spread so far when playing as at least 24.5-point underdogs.

Seven of the Commodores' eight games with a set total have hit the over (87.5%).

The average point total for the Vanderbilt this season is 8.4 points less than this game's over/under.

Ole Miss Betting Info (2023)

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Rebels have an implied win probability of 98.0%.

The Rebels have four wins in six games against the spread this season.

Two of the Rebels' six games have hit the over.

The over/under for this game is 62.5 points, 1.8 more than the average point total for Ole Miss games this season.

Commodores vs. Rebels 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Ole Miss 39.7 23.4 50.8 24.8 25.0 21.7 Vanderbilt 27.8 34.4 30.2 32.2 23.7 38.0

