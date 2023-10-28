The Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (3-4) hit the road to play the UT Martin Skyhawks (6-1) at Ernest W. Spangler Stadium on Saturday, October 28, 2023.

Gardner-Webb is putting up 330.7 yards per game on offense, which ranks 85th in the FCS. On the defensive side of the ball, the Runnin' Bulldogs rank 63rd, allowing 355.1 yards per game. UT Martin has been excelling on the defensive side of the ball, surrendering just 20.6 points per game (21st-best). Offensively, it ranks 29th by piling up 30.4 points per game.

UT Martin vs. Gardner-Webb Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 1:30 PM ET

1:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Boiling Springs, North Carolina

Boiling Springs, North Carolina Venue: Ernest W. Spangler Stadium

UT Martin vs. Gardner-Webb Key Statistics

UT Martin Gardner-Webb 442.4 (17th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 330.7 (87th) 370.6 (71st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 355.1 (58th) 246.4 (5th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 147.7 (63rd) 196 (68th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 183 (81st) 1 (53rd) Turnovers (Rank) 8 (128th) 0 (66th) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (35th)

UT Martin Stats Leaders

Kinkead Dent has thrown for 1,282 yards (183.1 ypg) to lead UT Martin, completing 51.9% of his passes and recording 13 touchdown passes and three interceptions this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 282 yards (40.3 ypg) on 51 carries with two touchdowns.

Sam Franklin is his team's leading rusher with 139 carries for 940 yards, or 134.3 per game. He's found the end zone eight times on the ground, as well.

DeVonte Tanksley has registered 28 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 357 (51 yards per game). He's been targeted 36 times and has one touchdown.

Trevonte Rucker has caught 22 passes and compiled 300 receiving yards (42.9 per game) with two touchdowns.

Zoe Roberts' 14 targets have resulted in 16 grabs for 164 yards and two touchdowns.

Gardner-Webb Stats Leaders

Matthew Caldwell has thrown for 938 yards (134 ypg) to lead Gardner-Webb, completing 57.1% of his passes and collecting seven touchdown passes compared to three interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 84 rushing yards on 24 carries with one rushing touchdown.

The team's top rusher, Narii Gaither, has carried the ball 80 times for 422 yards (60.3 per game), scoring two times. He's also caught 17 passes for 141 yards and one touchdown.

Jayden Brown has 173 yards receiving (24.7 per game) on 13 catches with four touchdowns, while also collecting 52.1 rush yards per game and four touchdowns on the ground.

Ephraim Floyd's team-high 275 yards as a receiver have come on 25 receptions (out of 27 targets) with one touchdown.

Karim Page has hauled in 19 receptions totaling 177 yards so far this campaign.

