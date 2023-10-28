When the UT Martin Skyhawks match up with the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs at 1:30 PM on Saturday, October 28, our projection system predicts the Skyhawks will take home the win. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can read below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

UT Martin vs. Gardner-Webb Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction UT Martin (-9.9) 53.4 UT Martin 32, Gardner-Webb 22

Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 9 OVC Predictions

UT Martin Betting Info (2023)

The Skyhawks are 2-1-0 against the spread this season.

In Skyhawks three games with a set total, one has hit the over (33.3%).

Gardner-Webb Betting Info (2023)

The Runnin' Bulldogs have posted two wins against the spread this year.

Two of the Runnin' Bulldogs' four games have gone over the point total.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Skyhawks vs. Runnin' Bulldogs 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Gardner-Webb 23.3 33.1 33.3 25.0 15.8 39.3 UT Martin 30.4 20.6 35.3 12.0 24.0 32.0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.