The No. 24 USC Trojans (6-2) will face off against a fellow Pac-12 opponent, the California Golden Bears (3-4) in a matchup on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at California Memorial Stadium. The Golden Bears are notable underdogs in this one, with the spread posted at 10.5 points. The over/under for the contest is 66.5 points.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the USC vs. Cal matchup.

USC vs. Cal Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023
  • Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • Channel: Pac-12 Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Berkeley, California
  • Venue: California Memorial Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

USC vs. Cal Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total USC Moneyline Cal Moneyline
BetMGM USC (-10.5) 66.5 -450 +340 Bet on this game with BetMGM
FanDuel USC (-10.5) 66.5 -410 +315 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 9 Odds

USC vs. Cal Betting Trends

  • USC has covered just twice in eight matchups with a spread this season.
  • The Trojans have covered the spread twice when favored by 10.5 points or more this season (in six opportunities).
  • Cal has covered twice in six chances against the spread this season.
  • The Golden Bears have not covered the spread when an underdog by 10.5 points or more this year (in one opportunity).

USC & Cal 2023 Futures Odds

USC
To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000
To Win the Pac-12 +650 Bet $100 to win $650
Cal
To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000
To Win the Pac-12 +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.