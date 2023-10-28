The No. 24 USC Trojans (6-2) will face off against a fellow Pac-12 opponent, the California Golden Bears (3-4) in a matchup on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at California Memorial Stadium. The Golden Bears are notable underdogs in this one, with the spread posted at 10.5 points. The over/under for the contest is 66.5 points.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the USC vs. Cal matchup.

USC vs. Cal Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: Pac-12 Network

Berkeley, California Venue: California Memorial Stadium

USC vs. Cal Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Week 9 Odds

USC vs. Cal Betting Trends

USC has covered just twice in eight matchups with a spread this season.

The Trojans have covered the spread twice when favored by 10.5 points or more this season (in six opportunities).

Cal has covered twice in six chances against the spread this season.

The Golden Bears have not covered the spread when an underdog by 10.5 points or more this year (in one opportunity).

USC & Cal 2023 Futures Odds

USC To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000 To Win the Pac-12 +650 Bet $100 to win $650 Cal To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000 To Win the Pac-12 +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000

