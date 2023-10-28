USC vs. Cal: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 28
The No. 24 USC Trojans (6-2) will face off against a fellow Pac-12 opponent, the California Golden Bears (3-4) in a matchup on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at California Memorial Stadium. The Golden Bears are notable underdogs in this one, with the spread posted at 10.5 points. The over/under for the contest is 66.5 points.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the USC vs. Cal matchup.
USC vs. Cal Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Channel: Pac-12 Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Berkeley, California
- Venue: California Memorial Stadium
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
USC vs. Cal Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|USC Moneyline
|Cal Moneyline
|BetMGM
|USC (-10.5)
|66.5
|-450
|+340
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|USC (-10.5)
|66.5
|-410
|+315
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Week 9 Odds
- Pittsburgh vs Notre Dame
- Oregon State vs Arizona
- West Virginia vs UCF
- Indiana vs Penn State
- Oregon vs Utah
- Cincinnati vs Oklahoma State
- BYU vs Texas
- UNLV vs Fresno State
- Georgia State vs Georgia Southern
- Syracuse vs Virginia Tech
- Florida State vs Wake Forest
- Duke vs Louisville
- South Carolina vs Texas A&M
- Tulane vs Rice
- Washington vs Stanford
- Houston vs Kansas State
- Colorado vs UCLA
- Florida Atlantic vs Charlotte
- Ohio State vs Wisconsin
- Georgia vs Florida
- Oklahoma vs Kansas
- Purdue vs Nebraska
- Tennessee vs Kentucky
USC vs. Cal Betting Trends
- USC has covered just twice in eight matchups with a spread this season.
- The Trojans have covered the spread twice when favored by 10.5 points or more this season (in six opportunities).
- Cal has covered twice in six chances against the spread this season.
- The Golden Bears have not covered the spread when an underdog by 10.5 points or more this year (in one opportunity).
USC & Cal 2023 Futures Odds
|USC
|To Win the National Champ.
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
|To Win the Pac-12
|+650
|Bet $100 to win $650
|Cal
|To Win the National Champ.
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
|To Win the Pac-12
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.