The No. 24 USC Trojans (6-2) hit the road for a Pac-12 battle against the California Golden Bears (3-4) on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at California Memorial Stadium.

USC has the 107th-ranked defense this year (407.6 yards allowed per game), and has been better offensively, ranking 10th-best with a tally of 480.4 yards per game. Cal has not been getting things done defensively, ranking 24th-worst with 31.1 points surrendered per game. It has been more productive on offense, putting up 29.9 points per contest (52nd-ranked).

See more coverage below.

USC vs. Cal Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: Pac-12 Network

Watch this game on Fubo City: Berkeley, California

Berkeley, California Venue: California Memorial Stadium

Week 9 Games

USC vs. Cal Key Statistics

USC Cal 480.4 (5th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 406.0 (72nd) 407.6 (116th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 392.1 (72nd) 157.1 (66th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 195.4 (20th) 323.3 (9th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 210.6 (91st) 10 (63rd) Turnovers (Rank) 12 (89th) 9 (78th) Takeaways (Rank) 14 (13th)

USC Stats Leaders

Caleb Williams has thrown for 2,277 yards (284.6 ypg) to lead USC, completing 69.7% of his passes and tossing 23 touchdown passes compared to four interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 143 rushing yards on 61 carries with seven rushing touchdowns.

MarShawn Lloyd has 651 rushing yards on 82 carries with six touchdowns.

Austin Jones has been handed the ball 41 times this year and racked up 221 yards (27.6 per game) with four touchdowns.

Tahj Washington's 609 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 40 times and has collected 30 receptions and five touchdowns.

Brenden Rice has caught 28 passes for 486 yards (60.8 yards per game) and eight touchdowns this year.

Mario Williams has racked up 24 catches for 259 yards, an average of 32.4 yards per game. He's scored one time as a receiver this season.

Cal Stats Leaders

Ben Finley has thrown for 565 yards on 58.1% passing while collecting three touchdown passes with four interceptions this season.

Jaydn Ott has carried the ball 104 times for 602 yards, with five touchdowns.

Isaiah Ifanse has racked up 357 yards (on 65 attempts) with seven touchdowns.

Jeremiah Hunter has hauled in 339 receiving yards on 31 catches to pace his team so far this season while scoring four touchdowns as a receiver.

Taj Davis has put together a 297-yard season so far with three touchdowns. He's caught 26 passes on 37 targets.

Trond Grizzell has racked up 221 reciving yards (31.6 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

