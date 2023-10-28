USC vs. Cal Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, October 28
Which team is going to come out on top on Saturday, October 28, when the USC Trojans and California Golden Bears square off at 4:00 PM? Our projection model sides with the Trojans. Dive into our other projections below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.
Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
USC vs. Cal Predictions and Picks
|ATS Pick
|Total Pick
|Score Prediction
|Cal (+10.5)
|Over (66.5)
|USC 38, Cal 31
Watch this game on Fubo
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Sign up at BetMGM using our link.
Week 9 Predictions
- Georgia vs Florida
- West Virginia vs UCF
- Oklahoma vs Kansas
- Georgia State vs Georgia Southern
- Pittsburgh vs Notre Dame
- Florida Atlantic vs Charlotte
- South Carolina vs Texas A&M
- Duke vs Louisville
- Tulane vs Rice
- Purdue vs Nebraska
- Syracuse vs Virginia Tech
- Florida State vs Wake Forest
- Oregon vs Utah
- Indiana vs Penn State
- BYU vs Texas
- Houston vs Kansas State
USC Betting Info (2023)
Looking to bet on USC vs. Cal? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!
- Based on this game's moneyline, the Trojans' implied win probability is 81.8%.
- The Trojans have two wins against the spread this year.
- USC has an ATS record of 2-4 when playing as at least 10.5-point favorites.
- This year, seven of the Trojans' eight games have hit the over.
- The over/under for this game is 66.5 points, 1.7 more than the average point total for USC games this season.
Cal Betting Info (2023)
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 22.7% chance of a victory for the Golden Bears.
- The Golden Bears are 2-4-0 against the spread this year.
- Cal has not yet covered the spread as underdogs of 10.5 points or more this year (0-1).
- Golden Bears games have hit the over in four out of six opportunities (66.7%).
- The average point total for the Cal this season is 15.4 points less than this game's over/under.
Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Trojans vs. Golden Bears 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|USC
|45.4
|30.5
|50.6
|25.4
|36.7
|39
|Cal
|29.9
|31.1
|26.3
|26
|34.7
|38
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.