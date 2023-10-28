Which team is going to come out on top on Saturday, October 28, when the USC Trojans and California Golden Bears square off at 4:00 PM? Our projection model sides with the Trojans. Dive into our other projections below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

USC vs. Cal Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Cal (+10.5) Over (66.5) USC 38, Cal 31

Watch this game on Fubo

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 9 Predictions

USC Betting Info (2023)

Looking to bet on USC vs. Cal? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

Based on this game's moneyline, the Trojans' implied win probability is 81.8%.

The Trojans have two wins against the spread this year.

USC has an ATS record of 2-4 when playing as at least 10.5-point favorites.

This year, seven of the Trojans' eight games have hit the over.

The over/under for this game is 66.5 points, 1.7 more than the average point total for USC games this season.

Cal Betting Info (2023)

The moneyline for this contest implies a 22.7% chance of a victory for the Golden Bears.

The Golden Bears are 2-4-0 against the spread this year.

Cal has not yet covered the spread as underdogs of 10.5 points or more this year (0-1).

Golden Bears games have hit the over in four out of six opportunities (66.7%).

The average point total for the Cal this season is 15.4 points less than this game's over/under.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Trojans vs. Golden Bears 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed USC 45.4 30.5 50.6 25.4 36.7 39 Cal 29.9 31.1 26.3 26 34.7 38

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.