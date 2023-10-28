Pac-12 rivals will do battle when the No. 24 USC Trojans (6-2) face the California Golden Bears (3-4) at California Memorial Stadium in Berkeley, California. In the column below, we include best bets and tips to help you make informed bets.

When and Where is USC vs. Cal?

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: Pac-12 Network

Pac-12 Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Berkeley, California

Berkeley, California Venue: California Memorial Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: USC 38, Cal 31

USC 38, Cal 31 USC has won 85.7% of the games this season when it was favored on the moneyline (6-1).

The Trojans have won all six games they have played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -400 or shorter.

Cal has been listed as the underdog four times this season and has failed to win any of those games.

The Golden Bears have played as an underdog of +310 or more once this season and lost that game.

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Trojans an 80.0% chance to win.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Cal (+10.5)



Cal (+10.5) USC has covered the spread twice in 2023.

The Trojans have been favored by 10.5 points or more six times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.

So far in 2023 Cal has two wins against the spread.

The Golden Bears have yet to cover the spread this season when underdogs by 10.5 points or more.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (66.5)



Over (66.5) USC and its opponents have combined to outscore Saturday's total of 66.5 points six times this season.

In the Cal's seven games this season, three have finished with more combined scoring than Saturday's total of 66.5.

Together, the two teams combine for 75.3 points per game, 8.8 points more than the point total of 66.5 for this matchup.

Splits Tables

USC

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 64.8 64.3 65.5 Implied Total AVG 44.1 44.8 43 ATS Record 2-6-0 2-3-0 0-3-0 Over/Under Record 7-1-0 4-1-0 3-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 6-1 4-1 2-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-1 0-0 0-1

Cal

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 51.1 51 51.2 Implied Total AVG 30.8 30 31.7 ATS Record 2-4-0 1-2-0 1-2-0 Over/Under Record 4-2-0 1-2-0 3-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-0 1-0 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-4 0-2 0-2

