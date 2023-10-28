The Towson Tigers (3-4) hit the road for a CAA showdown against the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens (6-1) on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Minnegan Field at Johnny Unitas Stadium.

Towson is averaging 24.0 points per game offensively this year (64th in the FCS), and is giving up 30.0 points per game (92nd) on the defensive side of the ball. Delaware has been top-25 on both sides of the ball this season, as it ranks 24th-best in points per game (32.3) and 18th-best in points allowed per game (20.1).

We have more info below.

Towson vs. Delaware Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: FloSports

Watch this game on Fubo City: Towson, Maryland

Towson, Maryland Venue: Minnegan Field at Johnny Unitas Stadium

Towson vs. Delaware Key Statistics

Towson Delaware 360.0 (62nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 421.9 (27th) 388.9 (86th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 333.3 (40th) 166.6 (39th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 174.7 (33rd) 193.4 (73rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 247.1 (28th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (80th) 0 (66th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (66th)

Towson Stats Leaders

Nathan Kent has compiled 1,354 yards (193.4 ypg) on 130-of-221 passing with 10 touchdowns compared to five interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 241 rushing yards (34.4 ypg) on 58 carries while scoring three touchdowns on the ground.

Devin Matthews has 427 rushing yards on 101 carries with six touchdowns.

This season, D'Ago Hunter has carried the ball 59 times for 308 yards (44.0 per game), while also racking up 137 yards through the air.

Carter Runyon has hauled in 26 receptions for 316 yards (45.1 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone three times as a receiver.

Lukkas Londono has caught 21 passes for 256 yards (36.6 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Da'kendall James' 18 grabs have turned into 205 yards and two touchdowns.

Delaware Stats Leaders

Ryan O'Connor leads Delaware with 1,299 yards on 100-of-170 passing with 11 touchdowns compared to four interceptions this season.

Marcus Yarns has rushed 76 times for 637 yards, with nine touchdowns. He's also tacked on 14 catches for 169 yards and two touchdowns.

Kyron Cumby has totaled 365 yards on 50 carries with three touchdowns.

Jourdan Townsend's 325 receiving yards (46.4 yards per game) lead the team. He has 21 receptions on 27 targets with two touchdowns.

Chandler Harvin has racked up 246 receiving yards (35.1 yards per game) and two touchdowns on 16 receptions.

Braden Brose's 20 targets have resulted in 17 receptions for 211 yards.

