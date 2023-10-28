In the contest between the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens and Towson Tigers on Saturday, October 28 at 1:00 PM, our computer model expects the Fightin' Blue Hens to come away with the victory. Wanting projections on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a complete game projection below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Towson vs. Delaware Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Delaware (-7.8) 52.6 Delaware 30, Towson 22

Watch this game on Fubo

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 9 Predictions

Towson Betting Info (2023)

The Tigers have covered the spread three times in three games.

Two Tigers games (out of three) have hit the over this year.

Delaware Betting Info (2022)

The Fightin' Blue Hens compiled a 4-7-0 record against the spread last season.

Last season, five Fightin' Blue Hens games went over the point total.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Tigers vs. Fightin' Blue Hens 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Towson 24.0 30.0 18.0 29.0 28.5 30.8 Delaware 32.3 20.1 33.8 15.5 30.3 26.3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.