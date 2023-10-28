Towson vs. Delaware Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, October 28
In the contest between the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens and Towson Tigers on Saturday, October 28 at 1:00 PM, our computer model expects the Fightin' Blue Hens to come away with the victory. Wanting projections on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a complete game projection below.
Towson vs. Delaware Predictions and Picks
|Spread Prediction
|Total Prediction
|Score Prediction
|Delaware (-7.8)
|52.6
|Delaware 30, Towson 22
Towson Betting Info (2023)
- The Tigers have covered the spread three times in three games.
- Two Tigers games (out of three) have hit the over this year.
Delaware Betting Info (2022)
- The Fightin' Blue Hens compiled a 4-7-0 record against the spread last season.
- Last season, five Fightin' Blue Hens games went over the point total.
Tigers vs. Fightin' Blue Hens 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Towson
|24.0
|30.0
|18.0
|29.0
|28.5
|30.8
|Delaware
|32.3
|20.1
|33.8
|15.5
|30.3
|26.3
