The No. 21 Tennessee Volunteers (5-2), who have college football's 25th-ranked rush defense, play the Kentucky Wildcats (5-2) and their 13th-ranked rushing defense on Saturday, October 28, 2023. The Volunteers are 3.5-point favorites. The game has a 51.5-point over/under.

Tennessee is putting up 31.6 points per game on offense (44th in the FBS), and ranks 28th on the other side of the ball with 19.4 points allowed per game. Kentucky ranks 45th in the FBS with 31.3 points per game on offense, and it ranks 56th with 23.6 points surrendered per game on defense.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Tennessee vs. Kentucky Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: Lexington, Kentucky

Lexington, Kentucky Venue: Kroger Field

Kroger Field TV Channel: ESPN

Tennessee vs Kentucky Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Tennessee -3.5 -110 -110 51.5 -105 -115 -185 +150

Looking to place a bet on Tennessee vs. Kentucky? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

Tennessee Recent Performance

The last three games have seen the Volunteers' offense play poorly, ranking -38-worst in the FBS in total yards (404.3 total yards per game). They rank 43rd defensively (322.7 total yards surrendered per contest).

The last three games have seen the Volunteers' offense struggle, ranking 16th-worst in the FBS in points (27 points per game). They rank 87th on the other side of the ball (22.3 points surrendered per contest).

Over the previous three games, Tennessee ranks -11-worst in passing offense (203.3 passing yards per game) and 14th-worst in passing defense (214.7 passing yards per game allowed).

Looking at the Volunteers' last three games, they have generated 201 rushing yards per game on offense (56th-ranked) and have surrendered 108 rushing yards per game on defense (55th-ranked).

The Volunteers have two wins against the spread and are 2-1 overall in their last three contests.

Tennessee has hit the over twice in its past three contests.

Week 9 SEC Betting Trends

Tennessee Betting Records & Stats

Tennessee's ATS record is 4-2-0 this season.

The Volunteers have an ATS record of 3-1 when playing as at least 3.5-point favorites this season.

Three of Tennessee's six games with a set total have hit the over (50%).

Tennessee has been favored on the moneyline five total times this season. They've gone 4-1 in those games.

Tennessee is 1-1 (winning 75% of its games) when it have played as a moneyline favorite of -185 or shorter.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Volunteers' implied win probability is 64.9%.

Bet on Tennessee to win this matchup now with BetMGM!

Tennessee Stats Leaders

Joe Milton has 1,535 yards passing for Tennessee, completing 62.8% of his passes and recording 12 touchdowns and four interceptions this season. He's also contributed on the ground with 232 rushing yards (33.1 ypg) on 47 carries with four rushing touchdowns.

Jaylen Wright has racked up 593 yards on 91 carries while finding paydirt one time as a runner.

Jabari Small has carried the ball 73 times for 383 yards (54.7 per game) and two touchdowns.

Squirrel White's leads his squad with 416 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 39 catches (out of 53 targets) and scored one touchdown.

Ramel Keyton has hauled in 19 receptions totaling 301 yards, finding the end zone three times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Bru McCoy has been the target of 27 passes and racked up 17 grabs for 217 yards, an average of 31 yards per contest. He's found the end zone one time through the air this season.

James Pearce Jr. has seven sacks to lead the team, and also has seven TFL and 14 tackles.

Tennessee's tackle leader, Aaron Beasley, has 44 tackles, eight TFL, and two sacks this year.

Kamal Hadden has a team-high three interceptions to go along with 18 tackles and three passes defended.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.