A pair of the nation's stingiest run defenses battle when the No. 21 Tennessee Volunteers (5-2) take college football's 25th-ranked run D into a contest with the Kentucky Wildcats (5-2), who have the No. 13 unit, on Saturday, October 28, 2023. The Volunteers are 3.5-point favorites. An over/under of 51.5 points has been set for the outing.

In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the Tennessee vs. Kentucky matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Tennessee vs. Kentucky Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN

Lexington, Kentucky

Lexington, Kentucky Venue: Kroger Field

Tennessee vs. Kentucky Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Week 9 Odds

Tennessee vs. Kentucky Betting Trends

Tennessee has put together a 4-2-0 record against the spread this season.

The Volunteers have covered the spread three times this season (3-1 ATS) when playing as at least 3.5-point favorites.

Kentucky has won four games against the spread this season, failing to cover three times.

The Wildcats have been an underdog by 3.5 points or more this season once, and failed to cover the spread.

Tennessee 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000 To Win the SEC +4000 Bet $100 to win $4000

