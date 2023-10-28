The No. 21 Tennessee Volunteers (5-2) hit the road for an SEC clash against the Kentucky Wildcats (5-2) on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Kroger Field.

Defensively, Tennessee has been a top-25 unit, ranking 16th-best by giving up just 310.9 yards per game. The offense ranks 33rd (438.1 yards per game). In terms of points scored Kentucky ranks 45th in the FBS (31.3 points per game), and it is 55th on the other side of the ball (23.6 points allowed per contest).

Tennessee vs. Kentucky Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Time: 7:00 PM ET

Channel: ESPN

City: Lexington, Kentucky

Venue: Kroger Field

How to Watch Week 9 Games

Tennessee vs. Kentucky Key Statistics

Tennessee Kentucky 438.1 (46th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 352.3 (104th) 310.9 (13th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 346.6 (39th) 217.3 (7th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 155.6 (68th) 220.9 (75th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 196.7 (105th) 8 (37th) Turnovers (Rank) 10 (63rd) 10 (62nd) Takeaways (Rank) 11 (51st)

Tennessee Stats Leaders

Joe Milton has thrown for 1,535 yards (219.3 ypg) to lead Tennessee, completing 62.8% of his passes and tossing 12 touchdown passes compared to four interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 232 rushing yards on 47 carries with four rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Jaylen Wright, has carried the ball 91 times for 593 yards (84.7 per game), scoring one time.

Jabari Small has been handed the ball 73 times this year and racked up 383 yards (54.7 per game) with two touchdowns.

Squirrel White's leads his squad with 416 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 39 catches (out of 53 targets) and scored one touchdown.

Ramel Keyton has put up a 301-yard season so far with three touchdowns, reeling in 19 passes on 39 targets.

Bru McCoy has a total of 217 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 17 passes and scoring one touchdown.

Kentucky Stats Leaders

Devin Leary has thrown for 1,377 yards (196.7 per game) while completing 53.8% of his passes and collecting 14 touchdown passes with seven interceptions this season.

Re'Mahn Davis has run for 781 yards on 111 carries so far this year while scoring eight times on the ground. He's also added 15 catches, totaling 193 yards and five touchdowns in the passing game.

Jutahn McClain has taken 25 carries and totaled 137 yards with one touchdown.

Tayvion Robinson's 338 receiving yards (48.3 yards per game) are best on his team. He has 23 receptions on 32 targets with three touchdowns.

Dane Key has 17 receptions (on 35 targets) for a total of 282 yards (40.3 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Barion Brown's 23 grabs (on 47 targets) have netted him 276 yards (39.4 ypg) and one touchdown.

