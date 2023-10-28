The Robert Morris Colonials (2-5) visit the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (2-5) at Joe Walton Stadium on Saturday, October 28, 2023.

Robert Morris is totaling 305.0 yards per game on offense this year (97th in the FCS), and is allowing 336.7 yards per game (51st) on the defensive side of the ball. Tennessee Tech has been struggling on offense, ranking 24th-worst with 298.7 total yards per game. It has been better on defense, allowing 331.6 total yards per contest (41st-ranked).

We dig deep into all of the info you need to know about this contest in this article, including how to watch on ESPN+.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Tennessee Tech vs. Robert Morris Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Moon Township, Pennsylvania

Moon Township, Pennsylvania Venue: Joe Walton Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 9 Games

Tennessee Tech vs. Robert Morris Key Statistics

Tennessee Tech Robert Morris 298.7 (103rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 305.0 (98th) 331.6 (39th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 336.7 (44th) 127.6 (78th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 96.0 (114th) 171.1 (97th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 209.0 (56th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (80th) 2 (21st) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (35th)

Tennessee Tech Stats Leaders

Ethan Roberts has compiled 437 yards (62.4 ypg) while completing 57.6% of his passes and collecting two touchdown passes with six interceptions this season.

Justin Pegues has run for 342 yards on 68 carries so far this year while scoring two times on the ground. He's also added 13 catches, totaling 109 yards.

Marcus Knight has racked up 300 yards on 65 carries with four touchdowns.

Brad Clark's 321 receiving yards (45.9 yards per game) are best on his team. He has 26 catches on 36 targets.

Jalal Dean has put up a 226-yard season so far. He's caught 13 passes on 14 targets.

Metrius Fleming's 16 catches (on 26 targets) have netted him 150 yards (21.4 ypg) and one touchdown.

Robert Morris Stats Leaders

Anthony Chiccitt has 1,276 passing yards for Robert Morris, completing 65.6% of his passes and collecting 12 touchdowns and two interceptions this season.

Cyrus Bonsu has carried the ball 53 times for a team-high 207 yards on the ground and has found the end zone one time as a runner.

Zin'tayvious Smith has carried the ball 15 times for 128 yards (18.3 per game) and two touchdowns.

Noah Robinson's team-leading 459 yards as a receiver have come on 33 receptions (out of 30 targets) with four touchdowns.

Chaese Jackson has grabbed 28 passes while averaging 37.3 yards per game and scoring four touchdowns.

Landen Lucas has hauled in nine receptions for 169 yards, an average of 24.1 yards per game. He's scored three times as a receiver this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed Robert Morris or Tennessee Tech gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.