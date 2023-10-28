In the game between the Robert Morris Colonials and Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles on Saturday, October 28 at 12:00 PM, our projection system expects the Colonials to emerge victorious. Wanting projections on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a full game projection below.

Tennessee Tech vs. Robert Morris Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Robert Morris (-3.2) 45.0 Robert Morris 24, Tennessee Tech 21

Tennessee Tech Betting Info (2022)

The Golden Eagles put together a 7-3-0 ATS record last year.

In Golden Eagles games last season, combined scoring went over the point total five times.

Robert Morris Betting Info (2022)

The Colonials covered three times in 11 games with a spread last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total four times in Colonials games.

Golden Eagles vs. Colonials 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Robert Morris 23.1 31.4 29.0 18.7 18.8 41.0 Tennessee Tech 10.7 26.6 9.0 18.3 12.0 32.8

