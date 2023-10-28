OVC opponents meet when the Tennessee State Tigers (5-2) and the Lindenwood Lions (3-4) play on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Hale Stadium.

On offense, Tennessee State ranks 93rd in the FCS with 314.1 yards per game. Meanwhile, its defense ranks 40th in total defense (331.4 yards allowed per contest). With 26.7 points per game on the offensive side of the ball, Lindenwood ranks 52nd in the FCS. On defense, it ranks 99th, allowing 31.1 points per game.

Tennessee State vs. Lindenwood Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Venue: Hale Stadium

Tennessee State vs. Lindenwood Key Statistics

Tennessee State Lindenwood 314.1 (95th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 378.6 (52nd) 331.4 (38th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 396.6 (92nd) 164 (43rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 172 (35th) 150.1 (110th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 206.6 (59th) 2 (80th) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 1 (35th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (66th)

Tennessee State Stats Leaders

Draylen Ellis has thrown for 642 yards (91.7 ypg) to lead Tennessee State, completing 50% of his passes and collecting four touchdown passes compared to two interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 134 rushing yards on 39 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Jalen Rouse, has carried the ball 87 times for 358 yards (51.1 per game), scoring two times.

Jordan Gant has collected 345 yards on 79 attempts, scoring seven times.

Chevalier Brenson's leads his squad with 188 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 16 receptions (out of 14 targets) and scored one touchdown.

Dashon Davis has hauled in eight receptions totaling 171 yards, finding the end zone one time as a receiver so far this campaign.

Dayron Johnson has racked up 17 receptions for 168 yards, an average of 24 yards per game.

Lindenwood Stats Leaders

Cole Dugger has compiled 1,086 yards (155.1 per game) while completing 54.8% of his passes and recording 10 touchdown passes with seven interceptions this season. He's also run for 148 yards with one touchdown.

Robert Giaimo has carried the ball 81 times for 440 yards, with three touchdowns.

Justin Williams has run for 238 yards across 41 attempts, scoring two touchdowns.

Jeff Caldwell has totaled 28 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 519 (74.1 yards per game). He's been targeted 23 times and has seven touchdowns.

Spencer Redd has recorded 251 receiving yards (35.9 yards per game) and two touchdowns on 12 receptions.

Chase Lanckriet has racked up 211 reciving yards (30.1 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

