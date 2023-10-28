The Tennessee State Tigers are expected to win their game against the Lindenwood Lions at 3:00 PM on Saturday, October 28, based on our computer projection model. If you're looking for more projections on the final score, spread, and point total, we list those numbers below.

Tennessee State vs. Lindenwood Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Tennessee State (-15.1) 47.4 Tennessee State 31, Lindenwood 16

Week 9 OVC Predictions

Tennessee State Betting Info (2023)

The Tigers have won twice against the spread this season.

The Tigers have had one game (out of four) go over the total this year.

Lindenwood Betting Info (2022)

The Lions covered five times in seven chances against the spread last season.

Lions games hit the over five out of seven times last season.

Tigers vs. Lions 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Tennessee State 24.1 21.7 35.0 14.0 13.3 32.0 Lindenwood 26.7 31.1 36.7 20.3 19.3 39.3

