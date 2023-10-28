When the Tennessee Volunteers match up with the Kentucky Wildcats at 7:00 PM on Saturday, October 28, our projection model predicts the Volunteers will take home the win. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can see below.

Tennessee vs. Kentucky Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Tennessee (-3.5) Over (51.5) Tennessee 32, Kentucky 23

Week 9 SEC Predictions

Tennessee Betting Info (2023)

The Volunteers have an implied moneyline win probability of 64.9% in this contest.

The Volunteers have four wins in six games against the spread this year.

Tennessee is 3-1 ATS when playing as at least 3.5-point favorites.

The Volunteers have seen three of its six games go over the point total.

Tennessee games average 55.7 total points per game this season, 4.2 more than the over/under for this matchup.

Kentucky Betting Info (2023)

The Wildcats have a 40.0% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

So far this year, the Wildcats have put together a 4-3-0 record against the spread.

Kentucky is 0-1 against the spread when an underdog by 3.5 points or greater this season.

Five of the Wildcats' seven games with a set total have hit the over (71.4%).

The average over/under for Kentucky games this season is 1.3 less points than the point total of 51.5 in this outing.

Volunteers vs. Wildcats 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Tennessee 31.6 19.4 34.0 15.0 18.0 31.5 Kentucky 31.3 23.6 32.2 17.2 29.0 39.5

