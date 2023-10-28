Ryan O'Reilly will be on the ice when the Nashville Predators and Toronto Maple Leafs meet on Saturday at Bridgestone Arena, beginning at 7:00 PM ET. Prop bets for O'Reilly are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Ryan O'Reilly vs. Maple Leafs Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network and BSSO

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -128)

0.5 points (Over odds: -128) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +150)

O'Reilly Season Stats Insights

In 7 games this season, O'Reilly has a plus-minus of -2, while averaging 20:06 on the ice per game.

O'Reilly has a goal in two of seven games this season, but has to post a multi-goal effort.

O'Reilly has recorded a point in a game three times this year out of seven games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

O'Reilly has had an assist twice this year in seven games played, but did not have multiple assists in either of those games.

O'Reilly's implied probability to go over his point total is 56.1% based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, O'Reilly has an implied probability of 40% of going over his assist prop bet.

O'Reilly Stats vs. the Maple Leafs

The Maple Leafs have conceded 21 goals in total (three per game), which ranks 15th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's +5 goal differential ranks ninth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Toronto 7 Games 1 4 Points 1 2 Goals 1 2 Assists 0

