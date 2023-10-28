The Rhode Island Rams (4-4) and the New Hampshire Wildcats (4-3) square off on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Meade Stadium in a clash of CAA foes.

Rhode Island ranks 44th in scoring offense (27.9 points per game) and 72nd in scoring defense (27.9 points allowed per game) this year. On the defensive side of the ball, New Hampshire is a bottom-25 unit, ceding 412.3 total yards per game (25th-worst). Fortunately, it is thriving on offense, posting 437.9 total yards per contest (12th-best).

In the article below, we provide all the details you need to know about how to watch this game.

Rhode Island vs. New Hampshire Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: FloSports

FloSports City: Kingston, Rhode Island

Kingston, Rhode Island Venue: Meade Stadium

How to Watch Week 9 Games

Rhode Island vs. New Hampshire Key Statistics

Rhode Island New Hampshire 400.9 (12th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 437.9 (20th) 373.5 (106th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 412.3 (99th) 106.3 (103rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 114.7 (91st) 294.6 (9th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 323.1 (3rd) 2 (80th) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (80th) 0 (66th) Takeaways (Rank) 2 (21st)

Rhode Island Stats Leaders

Kasim Hill has thrown for 2,298 yards (287.3 ypg) to lead Rhode Island, completing 58% of his passes and tossing 15 touchdown passes compared to eight interceptions this season.

Ja'Den McKenzie has 344 rushing yards on 61 carries with four touchdowns.

This season, Gabe Sloat has carried the ball 55 times for 211 yards (26.4 per game) and two touchdowns, while also racking up 205 yards through the air with one touchdown.

Kahtero Summers' leads his squad with 680 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 38 receptions (out of 47 targets) and scored four touchdowns.

Darius Savedge has hauled in 37 receptions totaling 458 yards, finding the end zone four times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Marquis Buchanan's 26 receptions are good enough for 430 yards and three touchdowns.

New Hampshire Stats Leaders

Max Brosmer has been a dual threat for New Hampshire this season. He has 2,253 passing yards (321.9 per game) while completing 63.1% of his passes. He's thrown 21 touchdown passes and two interceptions this season. On the ground, he's compiled 95 yards (13.6 ypg) on 32 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

Dylan Laube's team-high 526 rushing yards have come on 120 carries, with seven touchdowns. He also leads the team with 475 receiving yards (67.9 per game) on 37 catches with five touchdowns.

Logan Tomlinson has 25 receptions (on 13 targets) for a total of 340 yards (48.6 yards per game) and five touchdowns this year.

DJ Linkins' 14 targets have resulted in 21 grabs for 298 yards.

