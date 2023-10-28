In the matchup between the New Hampshire Wildcats and Rhode Island Rams on Saturday, October 28 at 1:00 PM, our computer model expects the Wildcats to emerge victorious. Looking for predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a full game projection below.

Rhode Island vs. New Hampshire Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction New Hampshire (-9.9) 58.5 New Hampshire 34, Rhode Island 24

Rhode Island Betting Info (2022)

The Rams compiled an 8-3-0 ATS record last year.

Last season, six of Rams games hit the over.

New Hampshire Betting Info (2023)

The Wildcats is 2-1-0 against the spread this year.

Each Wildcats three game with a set total have hit the over.

Rams vs. Wildcats 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Rhode Island 27.9 27.9 33.7 21.3 24.4 31.8 New Hampshire 39.4 28.1 37.7 30.7 40.8 26.3

