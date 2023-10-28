Rhode Island vs. New Hampshire Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, October 28
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 3:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
In the matchup between the New Hampshire Wildcats and Rhode Island Rams on Saturday, October 28 at 1:00 PM, our computer model expects the Wildcats to emerge victorious. Looking for predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a full game projection below.
Rhode Island vs. New Hampshire Predictions and Picks
|Spread Prediction
|Total Prediction
|Score Prediction
|New Hampshire (-9.9)
|58.5
|New Hampshire 34, Rhode Island 24
Rhode Island Betting Info (2022)
- The Rams compiled an 8-3-0 ATS record last year.
- Last season, six of Rams games hit the over.
New Hampshire Betting Info (2023)
- The Wildcats is 2-1-0 against the spread this year.
- Each Wildcats three game with a set total have hit the over.
Rams vs. Wildcats 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Rhode Island
|27.9
|27.9
|33.7
|21.3
|24.4
|31.8
|New Hampshire
|39.4
|28.1
|37.7
|30.7
|40.8
|26.3
