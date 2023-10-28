Rangers vs. Diamondbacks World Series Game 2 Probable Starting Pitchers Today - October 28
The Texas Rangers are at home for Game 2 of the World Series versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, Saturday at 8:03 PM ET. The Rangers won the first game.
The Rangers will give the nod to Jordan Montgomery (10-11, 3.20 ERA) versus the Diamondbacks and Merrill Kelly (12-8, 3.29 ERA).
Rangers vs. Diamondbacks Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023
- Time: 8:03 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Location: Arlington, Texas
- Venue: Globe Life Field
- Probable Pitchers: Montgomery - TEX (10-11, 3.20 ERA) vs Kelly - ARI (12-8, 3.29 ERA)
Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jordan Montgomery
- The Rangers will hand the ball to Montgomery (10-11) for his 33rd start of the season.
- The left-hander last pitched on Tuesday against the Houston Astros, throwing 2 1/3 scoreless innings of relief and allowing three hits.
- The 30-year-old has an ERA of 3.20, a 3.46 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.193 in 32 games this season.
- In 32 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 20 of them.
- Montgomery has made 28 starts of five or more innings in 32 chances this season, and averages 5.9 frames when he pitches.
- He has seven appearances with no earned runs allowed in 32 chances this season.
Jordan Montgomery vs. Diamondbacks
- The Diamondbacks have scored 746 runs this season, which ranks 14th in MLB. They have 1359 hits, 17th in baseball, with 166 home runs (22nd in the league).
- This season, the left-hander has pitched against the Diamondbacks in two games, and they have gone 14-for-47 with three doubles, a triple, a home run and seven RBI over 12 innings.
Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Merrill Kelly
- Kelly (12-8) gets the starting nod for the Diamondbacks in his 31st start of the season. He has a 3.29 ERA in 177 2/3 innings pitched, with 187 strikeouts.
- His most recent time out was on Monday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when the right-hander went five innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.
- The 35-year-old has an ERA of 3.29, with 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings in 30 games this season. Opponents are batting .222 against him.
- Kelly is looking to record his 19th quality start of the year.
- Kelly is aiming for his 33rd straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.9 innings per start.
- He has made three appearances this season in which he did not surrender an earned run.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 35-year-old's 3.29 ERA ranks 11th, 1.193 WHIP ranks 23rd, and 9.5 K/9 ranks 16th.
