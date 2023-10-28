Top Player Prop Bets for Predators vs. Maple Leafs on October 28, 2023
John Tavares and Thomas Novak are two of the top players with prop bets on the table when the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Nashville Predators square off at Bridgestone Arena on Saturday (opening faceoff at 7:00 PM ET).
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Predators vs. Maple Leafs Game Info
- When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network and BSSO
- Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Predators vs. Maple Leafs Additional Info
|Maple Leafs vs. Predators Odds/Over/Under
|Maple Leafs vs. Predators Prediction
|Maple Leafs vs. Predators Betting Trends & Stats
|How to Watch Maple Leafs vs Predators
NHL Props Today: Nashville Predators
Thomas Novak Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +190, Under Odds: -250)
Novak's four goals and one assist in seven games for Nashville add up to five total points on the season.
Novak Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Canucks
|Oct. 24
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Sharks
|Oct. 21
|2
|0
|2
|2
|at Rangers
|Oct. 19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Oilers
|Oct. 17
|1
|0
|1
|6
|at Bruins
|Oct. 14
|0
|0
|0
|2
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Filip Forsberg Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189)
Filip Forsberg is one of the impact players on offense for Nashville with five total points (0.7 per game), with one goal and four assists in seven games.
Forsberg Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Canucks
|Oct. 24
|0
|0
|0
|4
|vs. Sharks
|Oct. 21
|0
|0
|0
|5
|at Rangers
|Oct. 19
|1
|1
|2
|6
|vs. Oilers
|Oct. 17
|0
|0
|0
|4
|at Bruins
|Oct. 14
|0
|1
|1
|3
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
NHL Props Today: Toronto Maple Leafs
John Tavares Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +150)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -167)
Tavares is one of Toronto's leading contributors (11 total points), having registered four goals and seven assists.
Tavares Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Stars
|Oct. 26
|1
|0
|1
|3
|at Capitals
|Oct. 24
|1
|0
|1
|3
|at Lightning
|Oct. 21
|1
|1
|2
|7
|at Panthers
|Oct. 19
|0
|1
|1
|4
|vs. Blackhawks
|Oct. 16
|1
|0
|1
|6
William Nylander Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +170, Under Odds: -238)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139)
William Nylander has 11 points (1.6 per game), scoring five goals and adding six assists.
Nylander Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Stars
|Oct. 26
|0
|1
|1
|3
|at Capitals
|Oct. 24
|1
|0
|1
|4
|at Lightning
|Oct. 21
|1
|1
|2
|6
|at Panthers
|Oct. 19
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Blackhawks
|Oct. 16
|0
|1
|1
|2
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.