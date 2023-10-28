Seeking an updated view of the Pioneer League and how each team stacks up? We've got you covered below, as our power rankings help you separate the contenders from the pretenders.

Pioneer League Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against FCS opponents.

1. Davidson

Current Record: 5-2 | Projected Record: 8-1

5-2 | 8-1 Overall Rank: 59th

59th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 125th

125th Last Game: W 42-21 vs Valparaiso

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: Presbyterian

Presbyterian Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28

7:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

2. Drake

Current Record: 4-3 | Projected Record: 8-2

4-3 | 8-2 Overall Rank: 71st

71st Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 65th

65th Last Game: W 25-20 vs San Diego

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: Stetson

Stetson Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28

1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

3. St. Thomas (MN)

Current Record: 5-3 | Projected Record: 7-3

5-3 | 7-3 Overall Rank: 84th

84th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 88th

88th Last Game: W 38-6 vs Stetson

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: Marist

Marist Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28

2:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

4. Butler

Current Record: 5-3 | Projected Record: 5-4

5-3 | 5-4 Overall Rank: 85th

85th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 116th

116th Last Game: W 37-10 vs Dayton

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: Valparaiso

Valparaiso Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28

1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28 TV Channel:

5. Morehead State

Current Record: 3-4 | Projected Record: 4-5

3-4 | 4-5 Overall Rank: 98th

98th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 120th

120th Last Game: L 42-0 vs Tarleton State

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: @ San Diego

@ San Diego Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28

5:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

6. Marist

Current Record: 4-3 | Projected Record: 5-6

4-3 | 5-6 Overall Rank: 105th

105th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 119th

119th Last Game: W 19-10 vs Presbyterian

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: @ St. Thomas (MN)

@ St. Thomas (MN) Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28

2:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

7. Valparaiso

Current Record: 1-6 | Projected Record: 2-7

1-6 | 2-7 Overall Rank: 115th

115th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 77th

77th Last Game: L 42-21 vs Davidson

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: @ Butler

@ Butler Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28

1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28 TV Channel:

8. San Diego

Current Record: 1-6 | Projected Record: 2-8

1-6 | 2-8 Overall Rank: 118th

118th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 107th

107th Last Game: L 25-20 vs Drake

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: Morehead State

Morehead State Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28

5:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

9. Stetson

Current Record: 3-4 | Projected Record: 2-7

3-4 | 2-7 Overall Rank: 119th

119th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 93rd

93rd Last Game: L 38-6 vs St. Thomas (MN)

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: @ Drake

@ Drake Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28

1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

10. Presbyterian

Current Record: 3-4 | Projected Record: 2-8

3-4 | 2-8 Overall Rank: 122nd

122nd Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 128th

128th Last Game: L 19-10 vs Marist

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: @ Davidson

@ Davidson Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28

7:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

11. Dayton

Current Record: 2-6 | Projected Record: 0-9

2-6 | 0-9 Overall Rank: 128th

128th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 115th

115th Last Game: L 37-10 vs Butler

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: BYE

