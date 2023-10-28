Our computer model predicts the Oregon State Beavers will beat the Arizona Wildcats on Saturday, October 28 at 10:30 PM. For a complete projection on the game at Arizona Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep reading.

Oregon State vs. Arizona Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Arizona (+3) Toss Up (56.5) Oregon State 29, Arizona 28

Oregon State Betting Info (2023)

The Beavers have a 62.3% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

The Beavers have four wins in six games against the spread this season.

In games they were favored in by 3 points or more so far this season, the Oregon State went 4-2 against the spread.

There have been four Beavers games (out of six) that hit the over this year.

The over/under for this game is 56.5 points, 4.7 more than the average point total for Oregon State games this season.

Arizona Betting Info (2023)

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 41.7% chance of a victory for the Wildcats.

The Wildcats are 5-1-0 against the spread this year.

Arizona is a 4-0 record against the spread in games it was an underdog by 3 points or more this year.

One of the Wildcats' six games with a set total has hit the over (16.7%).

The average total for Arizona games this year is 5.7 more points than the point total of 56.5 in this outing.

Beavers vs. Wildcats 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Oregon State 38.1 20.3 34.5 11.8 43 31.7 Arizona 31.9 20.6 31 14.7 32.5 25

