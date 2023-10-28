A pair of the nation's strongest offenses meet when the Memphis Tigers (5-2) bring college football's 20th-ranked scoring offense into a matchup with the North Texas Mean Green (3-4), who have the No. 25 scoring offense, on Saturday, October 28, 2023. The Tigers are 7-point favorites. The total for this game has been set at 68.5 points.

Memphis is averaging 416.1 yards per game on offense, which ranks 49th in the FBS. On the defensive side of the ball, the Tigers rank 66th, allowing 371.1 yards per contest. North Texas ranks seventh-worst in total yards allowed per game on defense (456.3), but at least it has been surging on the offensive side of the ball, ranking 14th-best in total yards per game (470.1).

Memphis vs. North Texas Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Location: Denton, Texas

Denton, Texas Venue: Apogee Stadium

Apogee Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

Memphis vs North Texas Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Memphis -7 -105 -115 68.5 -105 -115 -300 +230

Memphis Recent Performance

With 388.7 yards of total offense per game (-52-worst) and 434.3 yards allowed per game on defense (21st-worst) over the last three games, the Tigers have been struggling on both sides of the ball lately.

Although the Tigers rank -23-worst in scoring defense over the previous three contests (28 points surrendered), they've been more competent offensively with 33.7 points per game (45th-ranked).

Despite sporting the 85th-ranked pass offense over the last three games (249.7 passing yards per game), Memphis ranks -81-worst in pass defense over that stretch (269 passing yards allowed per game).

With 139 rushing yards per game on offense (-7-worst) and 165.3 rushing yards per game allowed on defense (-33-worst) over the last three games, the Tigers have been getting outplayed on both sides of the ball lately.

The Tigers have covered the spread once, and are 2-1 overall, in their past three contests.

In Memphis' past three games, it has gone over the total twice.

Memphis Betting Records & Stats

Memphis has covered the spread twice in six games this season.

The Tigers have covered the spread twice this season (2-1 ATS) when playing as at least 7-point favorites.

Memphis games have gone over the point total on four of six occasions (66.7%).

Memphis has been favored on the moneyline a total of four times this season, and they've won all of those games.

Memphis has won all three games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -300 or shorter.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Tigers' implied win probability is 75.0%.

Memphis Stats Leaders

Seth Henigan has thrown for 1,856 yards (265.1 ypg) to lead Memphis, completing 66.3% of his passes and collecting 15 touchdown passes compared to seven interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 165 rushing yards on 61 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Blake Watson, has carried the ball 103 times for 593 yards (84.7 per game) and seven touchdowns. He's proven to be a dual threat, hauling in 248 receiving yards on 29 catches with one touchdown through the air.

This season, Sutton Smith has carried the ball 39 times for 190 yards (27.1 per game) and two touchdowns.

Roc Taylor's leads his squad with 556 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 38 receptions (out of 59 targets) and scored two touchdowns.

DeMeer Blankumsee has hauled in 26 receptions totaling 363 yards, finding the end zone three times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Cormontae Hamilton has two sacks to lead the team, and also has two TFL and 21 tackles.

Chandler Martin is the team's leading tackler this year. He's picked up 51 tackles, five TFL, and one sack.

Cameron Smith has picked off a team-high two passes. He also has 19 tackles and two passes defended to his name.

