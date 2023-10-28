Memphis vs. North Texas: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 28
Two of the nation's strongest attacks battle when the Memphis Tigers (5-2) take college football's 20th-ranked scoring offense into a matchup with the North Texas Mean Green (3-4), who have the No. 25 scoring offense, on Saturday, October 28, 2023. The Tigers are 7-point favorites. The over/under in this contest is 68.5 points.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Memphis vs. North Texas matchup.
Memphis vs. North Texas Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- City: Denton, Texas
- Venue: Apogee Stadium
Memphis vs. North Texas Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Memphis Moneyline
|North Texas Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Memphis (-7)
|68.5
|-300
|+240
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Memphis (-7.5)
|67.5
|-295
|+235
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Memphis vs. North Texas Betting Trends
- Memphis has won two games against the spread this season.
- The Tigers have been favored by 7 points or more three times this season, and covered the spread in two of those contests.
- North Texas is 4-3-0 ATS this year.
- The Mean Green have covered the spread when playing as at least 7-point underdogs in their only opportunity this season.
Memphis 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the AAC
|+1000
|Bet $100 to win $1000
