The Memphis Tigers (5-2) and North Texas Mean Green (3-4) will battle in a clash of AAC foes at Apogee Stadium in Denton, Texas. We list the odds and best bets for you below.

When and Where is Memphis vs. North Texas?

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Denton, Texas

Denton, Texas Venue: Apogee Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Memphis 40, North Texas 23

Memphis 40, North Texas 23 Memphis has won all four of the games it has been the moneyline favorite this season.

The Tigers have won all three games they have played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -275 or shorter.

North Texas has entered the game as an underdog four times this season and won once.

This season, the Mean Green have won one of their two games when they're the underdog by at least +220 on the moneyline.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Tigers have an implied win probability of 73.3%.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Memphis (-7)



Memphis (-7) Memphis has covered the spread two times in 2023.

The Tigers have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 7 points or more (in three chances).

In seven games played North Texas has recorded four wins against the spread.

The Mean Green have been underdogs by 7 points or more once this year and covered the spread.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (68.5)



Under (68.5) No Memphis game this season has ended up with a higher combined score than Saturday's over/under of 68.5 points.

There have been four North Texas games that have ended with a combined score higher than 68.5 points this season.

Together, the two teams combine for 70.2 points per game, 1.7 points more than the total of 68.5 for this contest.

Splits Tables

Memphis

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 55.3 53.2 57.5 Implied Total AVG 32.5 30.3 34.7 ATS Record 2-3-1 0-2-1 2-1-0 Over/Under Record 4-2-0 2-1-0 2-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 4-0 2-0 2-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-2 0-1 0-1

North Texas

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 61.5 62.5 60.8 Implied Total AVG 35.9 36 35.8 ATS Record 4-3-0 1-2-0 3-1-0 Over/Under Record 4-3-0 2-1-0 2-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-1 1-0 0-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-3 0-1 1-2

