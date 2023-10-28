The Toronto Maple Leafs (5-2) hit the road to play the Nashville Predators (3-4) at Bridgestone Arena on Saturday, October 28 at 7:00 PM ET on NHL Network and BSSO. The Maple Leafs have won three straight games.

As hockey action continues, get ready for the contest by checking out which squad we project to win Saturday's game.

Predators vs. Maple Leafs Predictions for Saturday

Our computer projection model for this contest predicts a final score of Predators 4, Maple Leafs 3.

Moneyline Pick: Predators (+120)

Predators (+120) Total Pick: Over 6 (computer predicts 6.2 goals on average)

Over 6 (computer predicts 6.2 goals on average) Spread Pick: Predators (+1.5)

Predators vs Maple Leafs Additional Info

Predators Splits and Trends

This season the Predators scored only one goal in one game and they lost that matchup.

Nashville failed to win both games this season when it scored a pair of goals.

The Predators have earned six points in their four games with three or more goals scored.

In the two games when Nashville has recorded a lone power-play goal, it lost both times.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Nashville is 3-2-0 (six points).

The Predators have been outshot by opponents twice, and lost both times.

Team Stats Comparison

Maple Leafs Rank Maple Leafs AVG Predators AVG Predators Rank 10th 3.71 Goals Scored 2.86 18th 13th 3 Goals Allowed 2.71 10th 6th 33.3 Shots 31.7 13th 16th 30.4 Shots Allowed 28.3 7th 4th 33.33% Power Play % 20.69% 13th 17th 77.27% Penalty Kill % 68.18% 31st

Predators vs. Maple Leafs Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network and BSSO

NHL Network and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

