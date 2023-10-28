Jaren Jackson Jr. and the rest of the Memphis Grizzlies will be hitting the court versus the Washington Wizards on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on October 27, Jackson posted 21 points, nine rebounds and three blocks in a 108-104 loss versus the Nuggets.

With prop bets available for Jackson, let's look at some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Jaren Jackson Jr. Prop Bets vs. the Wizards

Points Prop: Over 19.5 (-111)

Over 19.5 (-111) Rebounds Prop: Over 7.5 (-132)

Over 7.5 (-132) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (+130)

Wizards 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Wizards were 17th in the NBA last season, giving up 114.4 points per contest.

The Wizards gave up 43 rebounds on average last season, 12th in the NBA.

In terms of assists, the Wizards were ranked seventh in the NBA defensively last season, conceding 24.8 per contest.

The Wizards conceded 12 made 3-pointers per contest last season, ninth in the league in that category.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.