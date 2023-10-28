The Memphis Grizzlies (0-2) take the court against the Washington Wizards (0-1) as only 1.5-point favorites on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on MNMT and MNMT.

Grizzlies vs. Wizards Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: MNMT and MNMT

MNMT and MNMT

Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Capital One Arena

Grizzlies vs. Wizards Score Prediction

Prediction: Grizzlies 130 - Wizards 108

Grizzlies vs Wizards Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Grizzlies vs. Wizards

Pick ATS: Grizzlies (- 1.5)

Grizzlies (- 1.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Grizzlies (-21.3)

Grizzlies (-21.3) Pick OU: Over (227.5)



Over (227.5) Computer Predicted Total: 238.3

Grizzlies Performance Insights

With 116.9 points scored per game and 113 points conceded last season, the Grizzlies were eighth in the NBA offensively and 11th defensively.

Memphis was the second-best team in the league in rebounds per game (46.6) and ranked 21st in rebounds conceded (44.4) last season.

The Grizzlies were ninth in the NBA in assists (26 per game) last year.

With 12.9 turnovers committed per game and 14.4 turnovers forced last season, Memphis was 11th and sixth in the NBA, respectively.

With 12 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 35.1% from beyond the arc last season, the Grizzlies were 16th and 22nd in the NBA, respectively, in those categories.

