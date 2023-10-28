The Washington Wizards (0-1) hit the court against the Memphis Grizzlies (0-2) on October 28, 2023.

Grizzlies vs. Wizards Game Info

When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

TV: Bally Sports

Grizzlies vs Wizards Additional Info

Grizzlies Stats Insights

The Grizzlies shot 47.5% from the field, 0.2% higher than the 47.3% the Wizards' opponents shot last season.

Last season, Memphis had a 35-8 record in games the team collectively shot above 47.3% from the field.

The Grizzlies were the second-ranked offensive rebounding team in the NBA, and the Wizards finished 23rd.

The Grizzlies' 116.9 points per game last year were only 2.5 more points than the 114.4 the Wizards allowed.

When it scored more than 114.4 points last season, Memphis went 37-8.

Grizzlies Home & Away Comparison

The Grizzlies averaged 119.8 points per game at home last season, and 114 away.

At home, the Grizzlies conceded 109.2 points per game, 7.6 fewer points than they allowed on the road (116.8).

At home, the Grizzlies drained 12.3 treys per game last season, 0.6 more than they averaged away (11.7). Their 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (35.3%) than on the road (34.9%).

