The Memphis Grizzlies (0-1), on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Capital One Arena, play the Washington Wizards (0-1). The game starts at 7:00 PM ET on MNMT and MNMT.

Grizzlies vs. Wizards Game Information

Grizzlies Players to Watch

Jaren Jackson Jr. put up 18.6 points, 1 assists and 6.7 rebounds last season.

Desmond Bane's numbers last season were 21.5 points, 5 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game, shooting 47.9% from the field and 40.8% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.9 made 3-pointers.

Marcus Smart averaged 11.5 points, 3.1 rebounds and 6.3 assists. At the other end, he put up 1.5 steals (ninth in NBA) and 0.4 blocked shots.

Steven Adams' numbers last season were 8.6 points, 11.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest, shooting 59.7% from the floor.

Xavier Tillman recorded 7 points, 5 rebounds and 1.6 assists, shooting 61.4% from the field.

Wizards Players to Watch

Jordan Poole posted 20.4 points last year, plus 2.7 boards and 4.5 assists.

Kyle Kuzma's numbers last season were 21.2 points, 7.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists per contest. He made 44.9% of his shots from the field and 33.3% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.5 treys.

Tyus Jones averaged 10.3 points, 2.5 rebounds and 5.2 assists per contest, plus 1 steal and 0.1 blocks.

Deni Avdija collected 9.2 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.8 assists. He sank 43.7% of his shots from the floor.

Daniel Gafford's numbers last season were 9 points, 5.6 boards and 1.1 assists per contest. He drained 73.2% of his shots from the field.

Grizzlies vs. Wizards Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Wizards Grizzlies 113.2 Points Avg. 116.9 114.4 Points Allowed Avg. 113 48.5% Field Goal % 47.5% 35.6% Three Point % 35.1%

