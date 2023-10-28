The Georgetown Hoyas (4-4) hit the road for a Patriot League clash against the Lafayette Leopards (6-1) on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Cooper Field.

Offensively, Georgetown ranks 58th in the FCS with 24.8 points per game. Meanwhile, the team's defense ranks 27th in points allowed (295.6 points allowed per contest). From an offensive angle, Lafayette is compiling 360.1 total yards per contest (57th-ranked). It ranks 50th in the FCS on defense (336.4 total yards surrendered per game).

We give more details below, and that includes how to watch this game on ESPN+.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Georgetown vs. Lafayette Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 12:30 PM ET

12:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Washington, District of Columbia

Washington, District of Columbia Venue: Cooper Field

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 9 Games

Georgetown vs. Lafayette Key Statistics

Georgetown Lafayette 390.8 (14th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 360.1 (61st) 295.6 (45th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 336.4 (43rd) 171.0 (36th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 205.4 (15th) 219.8 (48th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 154.7 (107th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (80th) 0 (66th) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (35th)

Georgetown Stats Leaders

Tyler Knoop has racked up 1,758 yards (219.8 ypg) on 167-of-266 passing with 14 touchdowns compared to eight interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 162 rushing yards (20.3 ypg) on 59 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.

Joshua Stakely has racked up 562 yards on 100 carries while finding paydirt five times. He's also caught 22 passes for 204 yards (25.5 per game) and five touchdowns through the air.

Naieem Kearney has been handed the ball 106 times this year and racked up 501 yards (62.6 per game) with four touchdowns.

Nicholas Dunnenman's leads his squad with 569 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 55 receptions (out of 63 targets) and scored two touchdowns.

Jimmy Kibble has caught 14 passes for 289 yards (36.1 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.

Brock Biestek's 19 receptions are good enough for 215 yards and one touchdown.

Lafayette Stats Leaders

Dean Denobile has been a dual threat for Lafayette this season. He has 1,043 passing yards (149.0 per game) while completing 67.7% of his passes. He's tossed 10 touchdown passes and two interceptions this season. On the ground, he's compiled 141 yards (20.1 ypg) on 53 carries with four rushing touchdowns.

Jamar Curtis has rushed for 927 yards on 139 carries so far this year while scoring six times on the ground.

Elijah Steward has registered 25 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 354 (50.6 yards per game). He's been targeted 18 times and has two touchdowns.

Chris Carasia has put together a 201-yard season so far with three touchdowns. He's caught 20 passes on 19 targets.

Carson Persing has racked up 164 reciving yards (23.4 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed Georgetown or Lafayette gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.