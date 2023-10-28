The Lafayette Leopards are expected to come out on top in their matchup versus the Georgetown Hoyas at 12:30 PM on Saturday, October 28, based on our computer model. If you're looking for more projections on the final score, spread, and point total, we list those numbers below.

Georgetown vs. Lafayette Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Lafayette (-15.1) 46.4 Lafayette 31, Georgetown 16

Georgetown Betting Info (2022)

The Hoyas compiled a 5-5-1 record against the spread last season.

Hoyas games hit the over six out of 11 times last season.

Lafayette Betting Info (2022)

The Leopards put together a 4-6-1 record against the spread last season.

Last season, six Leopards games went over the point total.

Hoyas vs. Leopards 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Georgetown 24.8 21.4 28.4 18.4 18.7 26.3 Lafayette 26.3 20.7 36.0 15.0 19.0 25.0

