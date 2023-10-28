Are you a giant fan of Formula 1 who doesn't want to miss an event? Check out all the action that will be available on Saturday, October 28, airing on Fubo. Check out the list below to find out how to watch or live stream the action.

Watch Formula 1 and other auto racing action on Fubo!

How to Watch More Sports Today

Formula 1 Streaming Live Today

Watch Formula 1: Mexico Grand Prix - Practice 3

Time: 1:25 PM ET

1:25 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Formula 1: Mexico Grand Prix - Qualifying

Time: 4:55 PM ET

4:55 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Make sure you're following along with racing action all year long on Fubo!