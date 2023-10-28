The Delaware State Hornets (1-6) and the Howard Bison (3-4) square off on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Alumni Stadium in a clash of MEAC foes.

With 39.3 points allowed per game on defense, which ranks third-worst in the FCS, Delaware State has been forced to rely on their 97th-ranked offense (19.4 points per contest) to keep them competitive. Howard has been keeping opposing offenses in check on defense, surrendering just 287.7 total yards per contest (17th-best). On offense, it ranks 38th by putting up 388.4 total yards per game.

Delaware State vs. Howard Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

City: Dover, Delaware

Dover, Delaware Venue: Alumni Stadium

Delaware State vs. Howard Key Statistics

Delaware State Howard 291.7 (104th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 388.4 (45th) 382.7 (80th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 287.7 (17th) 93.9 (117th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 183.4 (26th) 197.9 (66th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 205.0 (60th) 2 (80th) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 1 (35th) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (35th)

Delaware State Stats Leaders

Marqui Adams has thrown for 1,181 yards, completing 58.9% of his passes and tossing seven touchdowns and six interceptions this season. He's also run for 196 yards (28.0 ypg) on 62 carries with one rushing touchdown.

Marquis Gillis has racked up 360 yards on 80 carries. He's also caught nine passes for 107 yards (15.3 per game).

Nyghee Lolley's leads his squad with 212 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 19 receptions (out of 17 targets) and scored two touchdowns.

Jordan Hull has hauled in 17 receptions totaling 204 yards so far this campaign.

Khyheem Waleed has been the target of 18 passes and racked up 10 catches for 195 yards, an average of 27.9 yards per contest. He's found the end zone one time through the air this season.

Howard Stats Leaders

Quinton Williams leads Howard with 1,362 yards on 108-of-189 passing with 10 touchdowns compared to four interceptions this season.

Eden James has run for 380 yards on 63 carries so far this year while scoring one time on the ground. He's also tacked on six catches, totaling 115 yards and one touchdown in the passing game.

Ian Wheeler has racked up 265 yards (on 31 attempts) with two touchdowns, while also grabbing nine passes for 119 yards.

Richie Ilarraza's 250 receiving yards (35.7 yards per game) are best on his team. He has 22 catches on 26 targets with one touchdown.

Kasey Hawthorne has totaled 222 receiving yards (31.7 yards per game) and two touchdowns on 14 receptions.

Breylin Smith's 18 targets have resulted in 17 receptions for 181 yards and two touchdowns.

