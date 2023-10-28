Our projection model predicts the Howard Bison will defeat the Delaware State Hornets on Saturday, October 28 at 12:00 PM. For a complete projection on the game at Alumni Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep scrolling.

Delaware State vs. Howard Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Howard (-30.2) 57.5 Howard 44, Delaware State 14

Delaware State Betting Info (2022)

The Hornets won five games against the spread last season, failing to cover four times.

The Hornets and their opponents combined to go over the point total five out of nine times last season.

Howard Betting Info (2022)

The Bison compiled an 8-2-0 ATS record last season.

In Bison games last year, combined scoring went over the point total seven times.

Hornets vs. Bison 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Delaware State 19.4 39.3 22.0 22.3 17.5 52.0 Howard 30.1 27.3 46.0 21.0 21.3 28.5

