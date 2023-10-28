Delaware State vs. Howard Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, October 28
Our projection model predicts the Howard Bison will defeat the Delaware State Hornets on Saturday, October 28 at 12:00 PM. For a complete projection on the game at Alumni Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep scrolling.
Delaware State vs. Howard Predictions and Picks
|Spread Prediction
|Total Prediction
|Score Prediction
|Howard (-30.2)
|57.5
|Howard 44, Delaware State 14
Delaware State Betting Info (2022)
- The Hornets won five games against the spread last season, failing to cover four times.
- The Hornets and their opponents combined to go over the point total five out of nine times last season.
Howard Betting Info (2022)
- The Bison compiled an 8-2-0 ATS record last season.
- In Bison games last year, combined scoring went over the point total seven times.
Hornets vs. Bison 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Delaware State
|19.4
|39.3
|22.0
|22.3
|17.5
|52.0
|Howard
|30.1
|27.3
|46.0
|21.0
|21.3
|28.5
