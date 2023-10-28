Which team is going to win on Saturday, October 28, when the Chattanooga Mocs and VMI Keydets square off at 1:30 PM? Our projection system sides with the Mocs. Check out our other predictions below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Chattanooga vs. VMI Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Chattanooga (-15.5) 44.1 Chattanooga 30, VMI 14

Chattanooga Betting Info (2022)

The Mocs won five games against the spread last year, while failing to cover six times.

Last season, seven Mocs games went over the point total.

VMI Betting Info (2022)

The Keydets had a record of just 1-10-0 against the spread last season.

A total of five of Keydets games last season went over the point total.

Mocs vs. Keydets 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed VMI 11.9 23.6 14.3 16 10 29.3 Chattanooga 34.8 20.8 39.8 19.5 29.8 22

