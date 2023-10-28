The Austin Peay Governors (5-2) face a fellow UAC opponent when they visit the North Alabama Lions (3-5) on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Fortera Stadium.

Austin Peay sports the 99th-ranked defense this year (396 yards allowed per game), and has been more effective on offense, ranking eighth-best with a tally of 445 yards per game. North Alabama ranks 23rd-worst in total yards allowed per game on defense (415.5), but at least it has been surging on the other side of the ball, ranking 18th-best in total yards per game (422.9).

We dig deep into all of the info you need before this contest starts in this article, including how to watch on ESPN+.

Austin Peay vs. North Alabama Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+

Clarksville, Tennessee

Clarksville, Tennessee Venue: Fortera Stadium

Austin Peay vs. North Alabama Key Statistics

Austin Peay North Alabama 445 (15th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 422.9 (5th) 396 (91st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 415.5 (121st) 152 (58th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 190.8 (24th) 293 (10th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 232.1 (36th) 2 (80th) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 1 (35th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (66th)

Austin Peay Stats Leaders

Mike Diliello has thrown for 1,926 yards, completing 66.7% of his passes and recording 15 touchdowns and eight interceptions this season. He's also run for 173 yards (24.7 ypg) on 71 carries with five rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Jevon Jackson, has carried the ball 113 times for 647 yards (92.4 per game), scoring seven times.

Tre Shackelford's leads his squad with 481 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 35 catches (out of 40 targets) and scored two touchdowns.

Trey Goodman has put together a 478-yard season so far with five touchdowns, reeling in 22 passes on 23 targets.

Kam Thomas has a total of 337 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 29 throws and scoring three touchdowns.

North Alabama Stats Leaders

Noah Walters has been a dual threat for North Alabama this season. He has 1,717 passing yards (214.6 per game) while completing 60.1% of his passes. He's thrown 12 touchdown passes and 10 interceptions this season. On the ground, he's compiled 289 yards (36.1 ypg) on 67 carries with one rushing touchdown.

The team's top rusher, Demarcus Lacey, has carried the ball 113 times for 578 yards (72.3 per game) with three touchdowns.

Takairee Kenebrew has racked up 458 receiving yards on 28 catches to pace his team so far this season while scoring six touchdowns as a receiver.

David Florence has 28 receptions (on 35 targets) for a total of 304 yards (38 yards per game) this year.

Kobe Warden's 33 grabs (on 36 targets) have netted him 280 yards (35 ypg) and one touchdown.

