Our projection model predicts the Austin Peay Governors will beat the North Alabama Lions on Saturday, October 28 at 4:00 PM. For a complete projection on the game at Fortera Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep reading.

Austin Peay vs. North Alabama Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Austin Peay (-21.3) 58.6 Austin Peay 40, North Alabama 19

Austin Peay Betting Info (2022)

The Governors compiled an 8-3-0 ATS record last year.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total four times in Governors games.

North Alabama Betting Info (2022)

The Lions went 4-6-0 ATS last year.

Last year, seven Lions games hit the over.

Governors vs. Lions 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Austin Peay 37.4 24.4 52 8.5 31.6 30.8 North Alabama 23.3 29 28.8 31.5 21.3 29.7

