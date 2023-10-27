In Trousdale County, Tennessee, there are exciting high school football games on the schedule this week. the inside scoop on how to watch them is available in this article.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Tennessee This Week

Trousdale County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week

Westmoreland High School at Trousdale County High School