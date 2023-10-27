Top Player Prop Bets for Rangers vs. Diamondbacks World Series Game 1 on October 27, 2023
Marcus Semien and Corbin Carroll are among the players with prop bets available when the Texas Rangers and the Arizona Diamondbacks meet at Globe Life Field on Friday (first pitch at 8:03 PM ET).
Rangers vs. Diamondbacks Game Info
- When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 8:03 PM ET
- Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers
Nathan Eovaldi Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -125)
Eovaldi Stats
- The Rangers will send Nathan Eovaldi (12-5) to the mound for his 26th start this season.
- He's going for his fifth straight quality start.
- Eovaldi will look to finish five or more innings for the fifth start in a row.
- He has eight appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 25 chances this season.
Eovaldi Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Astros
|Oct. 22
|6.1
|5
|2
|2
|4
|3
|at Astros
|Oct. 16
|6.0
|5
|3
|3
|9
|1
|vs. Orioles
|Oct. 10
|7.0
|5
|1
|1
|7
|0
|at Rays
|Oct. 4
|6.2
|6
|1
|1
|8
|0
|at Mariners
|Sep. 29
|3.1
|5
|7
|7
|5
|2
Marcus Semien Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)
Semien Stats
- Semien has recorded 185 hits with 40 doubles, four triples, 29 home runs and 72 walks. He has driven in 100 runs with 14 stolen bases.
- He's slashed .276/.348/.478 on the year.
- Semien hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .200 with four walks.
Semien Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Astros
|Oct. 23
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Astros
|Oct. 22
|2-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Astros
|Oct. 20
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Astros
|Oct. 19
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Astros
|Oct. 18
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
Corey Seager Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
Seager Stats
- Corey Seager has 156 hits with 42 doubles, 33 home runs, 49 walks and 96 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.
- He has a slash line of .327/.390/.623 so far this season.
Seager Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Astros
|Oct. 23
|3-for-5
|2
|1
|1
|7
|0
|at Astros
|Oct. 22
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|vs. Astros
|Oct. 20
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Astros
|Oct. 19
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|5
|0
|vs. Astros
|Oct. 18
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks
Corbin Carroll Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)
Carroll Stats
- Carroll has 30 doubles, 10 triples, 25 home runs, 57 walks and 76 RBI (161 total hits). He's also stolen 54 bases.
- He's slashed .285/.362/.506 on the year.
- Carroll hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .250 with a walk and two RBI.
Carroll Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Phillies
|Oct. 24
|3-for-4
|2
|0
|2
|3
|2
|at Phillies
|Oct. 23
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Phillies
|Oct. 21
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Phillies
|Oct. 20
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Phillies
|Oct. 19
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Christian Walker Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)
Walker Stats
- Christian Walker has 150 hits with 36 doubles, two triples, 33 home runs and 62 walks. He has driven in 103 runs with 11 stolen bases.
- He has a .258/.333/.497 slash line on the year.
Walker Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Phillies
|Oct. 24
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|at Phillies
|Oct. 23
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Phillies
|Oct. 21
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Phillies
|Oct. 20
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|vs. Phillies
|Oct. 19
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bet on player props for Corbin Carroll, Christian Walker or other Diamondbacks players with BetMGM.
