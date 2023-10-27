The Pennsylvania Quakers (5-1) meet a fellow Ivy League foe when they visit the Brown Bears (3-3) on Friday, October 27, 2023 at Franklin Field.

Pennsylvania ranks 32nd in total offense this season (399.2 yards per game), but has been shining on defense, ranking 11th-best in the FCS with 399.2 yards allowed per game. Brown's offense has been dominant, accumulating 424.5 total yards per game (16th-best) this season. Defensively, it ranks 101st by giving up 402.3 total yards per game.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about how to watch this matchup on ESPNU.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Pennsylvania vs. Brown Game Info

Date: Friday, October 27, 2023

Friday, October 27, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPNU

ESPNU Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Franklin Field

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 9 Games

Pennsylvania vs. Brown Key Statistics

Pennsylvania Brown 399.2 (77th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 424.5 (58th) 265.3 (3rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 402.3 (53rd) 95.7 (115th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 98.0 (112th) 303.5 (5th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 326.5 (2nd) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (66th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (66th)

Pennsylvania Stats Leaders

Aidan Sayin has 1,766 yards passing for Pennsylvania, completing 67.8% of his passes and collecting 11 touchdowns and four interceptions this season.

Malachi Hosley has carried the ball 49 times for a team-high 211 yards on the ground and has found the end zone three times. He's also tacked on 12 catches for 140 yards (23.3 per game) and one touchdown in the pass game.

This season, Jonathan Mulatu has carried the ball 31 times for 136 yards (22.7 per game) and one touchdown, while also racking up 111 yards through the air.

Jared Richardson's team-high 501 yards as a receiver have come on 45 catches (out of 14 targets) with four touchdowns.

Alex Haight has put up a 257-yard season so far with one touchdown, hauling in 27 passes on 18 targets.

Bisi Owens has a total of 235 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 21 passes and scoring one touchdown.

Brown Stats Leaders

Jake Willcox has recored 1,939 passing yards, or 323.2 per game, so far this season. He has completed 62.8% of his passes and has collected 12 touchdowns with seven interceptions.

Stockton Owen is his team's leading rusher with 68 carries for 219 yards, or 36.5 per game. He's found paydirt six times on the ground, as well. Owen has also chipped in with 18 catches for 113 yards.

Ian Franzoni has taken 37 carries and totaled 145 yards with one touchdown while also gaining 129 yards through the air .

Wes Rockett has hauled in 584 receiving yards on 39 catches to pace his team so far this season while scoring three touchdowns as a receiver.

Graham Walker has recorded 317 receiving yards (52.8 yards per game) and four touchdowns on 32 receptions.

Solomon Miller's 10 targets have resulted in 16 grabs for 255 yards and three touchdowns.

Rep your team with officially licensed Pennsylvania or Brown gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.